(Bloomberg) -- A peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel is “probably not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” said Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s ambassador to the US.

“It seems like the moral compass is pointing towards peace,” he said at the American Energy Security Summit in Oklahoma City on Monday.

Read More: White House Weighs Defense Treaties to Aid Israel-Saudi Pact

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.