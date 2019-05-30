(Bloomberg) -- Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz accused Iran of threatening the world’s oil supply and maritime traffic as leaders of Gulf states met in Mecca following attacks on an oil facility in the kingdom and shipping vessels in neighboring United Arab Emirates this month.

"What the Iranian regime is doing, from intervening in regional countries’ regional affairs and developing its nuclear program, threatening global maritime traffic and global oil supplies, is a blatant violation of the treaties and principles of the United Nations," Salman said in the opening speech of the summit.

