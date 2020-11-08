(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed, issued a brief statement of congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday night via the official Saudi Press Agency.

The king praised the close historical ties between the countries and wished Americans “further progress and prosperity,” SPA said.

