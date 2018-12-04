Saudi King Invites Qatar's Emir to Attend GCC Summit In Riyadh

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani received an invitation letter from Saudi King Salman Al Saud to attend the GCC summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh on December 9, Qatar News Agency reported.

