(Bloomberg) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has named Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as his third foreign minister since taking the throne in 2015.

In a series of royal decrees late Wednesday and published by the official news agency, the king also named Saleh Al-Jasser transportation minister.

Prince Faisal Al Saud, 45, who recently was serving as the kingdom’s ambassador to Germany, used to work in the private sector and defense-related businesses and was not particularly known outside the Saudi elite circle. He also served as an adviser at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington.

Former Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf was appointed as a state minister and a member in the Saudi cabinet, according to the royal decrees.

