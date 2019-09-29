(Bloomberg) -- Saudi King Salman’s personal bodyguard, Major General Abdulaziz al Faghem, has been killed, state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

His death was caused by gunshot amid a personal dispute in Jeddah, Al Ekhbariya said on its Twitter account.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nadeem Hamid in Washington at nhamid3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chua Baizhen at bchua14@bloomberg.net, Derek Wallbank, Abbas Al Lawati

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.