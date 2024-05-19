(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz will undergo a medical examination on Sunday due to high fever and joint pain, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The 88-year-old monarch will take the medical tests at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah. In April, he was admitted and then released from the hospital after having a routine checkup, SPA reported at the time.

The kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to travel to Japan this week on a rare trip outside of the Middle East. MBS, as he’s known, will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit from May 20 to May 23, according to the Japanese government.

King Salman has led the world’s largest oil exporter since 2015. His son and heir to the throne handles most day-to-day affairs in Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday to discuss the war in Gaza and the “nearly final version” of draft strategic agreements between Saudi Arabia and the US, SPA said.

The two countries are nearing a historic pact that would offer the kingdom security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel, Bloomberg has reported.

Prince Mohammed also recently met with regional leaders including Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

