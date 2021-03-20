(Bloomberg) -- Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched a series of air strikes against military bases of Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital Sana’a.

Residents and the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said the planes hit targets at Alhafa and Alsianah military camps, as well as those in the vicinity of Sana’a airport and the city’s suburbs.

A separate strike hit a rebel target in the Al-Salif district of the port province of Hodiedah.

These strikes came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital Friday using six bomb-laden drones, stepping up their offensive on the kingdom’s energy and security installations.

Saudi Arabia Says Missiles in Aramco Attacks Were Made in Iran

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.