Saudi-Led Yemen Coalition Says Iran Weapons Used in Oil Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi military official said Monday that preliminary findings show that Iranian weapons were used in the devastating attacks on Aramco facilities but stopped short from directly blaming the Islamic Republic for the strikes.

The strikes did not originate from Yemen, Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led Yemen coalition, told reporters in Riyadh.

Trump Pledges Help for Middle East Allies After Saudi Oil Attack

Saturday’s incident slashed Saudi Arabia’s crude output by half, rattling oil markets and casting a shadow over Aramco’s preparations for what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was no evidence the raids were carried out from Yemen. He blamed Iran instead, and President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “locked and loaded depending on verification” of the culprit. Iranian officials have denied responsibility.

