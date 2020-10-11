(Bloomberg) --

National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest lender by assets, agreed to buy rival Samba Financial Group for $15 billion in one of the biggest banking takeovers this year.

NCB agreed to pay 28.45 riyals ($7.58) for each Samba share on Sunday, valuing it at about 55.7 billion riyals. The combined bank will have total assets of more than $220 billion and a market capitalization of $46 billion.

The offer price is a 3.5% premium to Samba’s Oct. 8 closing price of 27.50 riyals and 24% above the stock’s close on June 24, when the banks signed an initial framework agreement. NCB’s existing shareholders will own 67.4% and Samba’s shareholders will own 32.6% of the combined entity.

Bloomberg News first reported the merger talks in June.

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.