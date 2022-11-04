(Bloomberg) -- The founder of a Saudi-backed golf league that is challenging the PGA Tour’s dominance of the sport is refusing to testify or provide documents in a lawsuit pitting the rivals leagues against each other, according to the PGA.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan insists “there is no court in the United States with jurisdiction” over him or the Saudi investment fund that he runs and which is backing the upstart LIV tour, lawyers for the PGA said in court papers unsealed Friday in New York.

Al-Rumayyan, an avid golfer who is governor of the Saudi kingdom’s Public Investment Fund,” founded LIV Golf in 2021 to compete with the long-established PGA Tour. The upstart tour poached several of golf’s top stars, including Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, with the promise of huge paychecks.

The PGA responded by barring those players from its tournaments, which are considered the world’s most prestigious. The players swung back with a lawsuit that accused the PGA of being an “entrenched monopolist” that illegally strangles competitors.

As part of a countersuit, the PGA is seeking the testimony of Al-Rumayyan and documents from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. Initially, Al-Rumayyan said the requests would be honored, according to PGA’s lawyers. Then he changed his mind.

Al-Rumayyan and the investment fund “have flatly objected to the Tour’s subpoenas, refused to produce a single responsive document and declined to appear for deposition,” the lawyers say.

Al-Rumayyan says he and the Saudi investment fund are immune to discovery requests from U.S. courts and denies they “are relevant to LIV’s lawsuit in any way,” according to the court papers.

John B. Quinn, a lawyer for LIV and Al-Rumayyan, said “it is flatly false that we’ve refused to provide information.”

“It is the PGA Tour that is refusing to provide even the most basic information about their efforts to threaten LIV Golf, including who threatened players, media, sponsors and others,” he said in a statement. “That’s why the court recently ordered the Tour to provide more.”

The case is Jones v. PGA Tour Inc., 5:22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

