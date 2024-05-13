(Bloomberg) -- Top officials from Saudi Arabia’s mega projects gathered in Riyadh to share progress updates and seek partners to help deliver a key pillar of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to transform the economy.

Executives from The Line, New Murabba and Diriyah Company — complex developments ranging from a futuristic mega city on the Red Sea to an urban development housing a cube-shaped skyscraper set to be the tallest in the Saudi capital — discussed challenges with supply chains, costs and finding skilled workers as they underscored the urgent need for experienced partners to assist in completing projects.

Many touted construction achievements, some that had not yet been shared widely with the public, but made clear they would have to overcome major obstacles if they are to meet deadlines set under the crown prince’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“I think our biggest problem with these projects is time,” said Oussama Kabbani, group chief development offer for Roshn Real Estate Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest residential developers that’s backed by the sovereign wealth fund. “Make no mistake we made commitments to His Royal Highness that we will be a showcase of the 2030 Vision. The challenge now is how much we can achieve from our promise.”

Representatives from developments worth $880 billion gathered at Monday’s event, which was hosted by the Middle East business intelligence source known as MEED. They presented to potential investors and contractors at a time when the kingdom is struggling to lure foreign direct investment and has delayed or accelerated some projects based on funding needs and other considerations.

The so-called giga projects are playing a pivotal role in Prince Mohammed’s efforts to turn the kingdom into a hub for everything from entertainment to tourism and manufacturing, while easing a dependence on revenue from crude oil.

‘Close The Gap’

More contractors and consultants are seen as the key to ensuring the work goes ahead smoothly, according to comments made repeatedly at the event. There was also a heavy focus on ironing out supply-chain challenges as rising costs for building materials eat into project budgets.

“We are seeing companies coming to Saudi Arabia almost every day – consultants, contractors – from along the supply chain,” said Mohamed Saad, President of Diriyah Company. “I’m hoping that the market will supply what we need and close the gap as much as possible.”

Diriyah has handed out about $14 billion in contracts so far and aims to award as much as $9.3 billion more this year. It also plans to open its first hotel and cultural asset in 2024, Saad said in an interview.

In further signs of plans being adjusted, Saad said Diriyah Square — a key part of the historical Diriyah development — was recently re-launched after conducting more studies on design and customer needs. It’s expected to open in 2027, versus an earlier target for 2024.

Executives from Neom, Red Sea Global Co. and Qiddiya Investment Company also presented to British business delegates at a UK-Saudi summit on Tuesday aimed at deepening investment and trade between the countries.

Qiddiya, an entertainment hub being built in the capital city of Riyadh, said it plans to open its first two theme parks — Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia — in 2025.

