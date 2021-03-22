(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia started naval exercises in the Persian Gulf to improve its ability to foil “terrorist attacks” on oil facilities, underscoring the kingdom’s concern about a rise in drone and missile strikes claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The exercises will enhance the security of vital installations and oil fields, and secure freedom of navigation in the region’s waters, the official Saudi Press Agency said. They will be conducted by the Royal Saudi Navy with participation from Saudi Aramco, the state oil company.

This month alone, the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have claimed assaults on a fuel depot in Jeddah, the Ras Tanura export terminal and a refinery in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The Saudi government said the missiles used for the March 19 refinery attack were made in Iran.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.