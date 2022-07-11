(Bloomberg) -- The full normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia is likely to take time and unfold in a series of smaller steps rather than the sweeping agreements signed with other Arab states, Israel’s deputy foreign minister Idan Roll said on Monday.

No announcement on normalization is expected before US President Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia later this week, according to Roll.

“Biden will visit Saudi after he visits here, and we sure hope he will bring some news regarding normalization with the Saudis,” he said during a briefing in Jerusalem.

Biden is due to travel to Israel this week for talks with the prime minister, Yair Lapid, before flying on to the Saudi city of Jeddah for a meeting with Arab allies and bilaterals with top Saudi officials.

Israel normalized diplomatic and trade relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020 as part of a US-brokered agreement, but has since struggled to expand its relations with other countries in the region.

Israel and Saudi Arabia do not currently have diplomatic relations, although the two countries are thought to have bilateral security contacts forged in part through their shared opposition to Iran’s regional ambitions. Saudi Arabia, which is the custodian of Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities in Islam, continues to insist publicly that there can be no peace with Israel until there is progress on peace with the Palestinians.

“Saudi is a major force in the Muslim world, in the region itself, so obviously Saudi will be a very welcome addition,” he said, adding that any move “will probably happen in steps.”

“I don’t think we’re going to wake up and find a signed agreement with Saudi,” he said.

