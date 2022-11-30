(Bloomberg) --

A Saudi Arabia Tourism Ministry spokesman said the government doesn’t have an official bid to host the World Cup, retracting comments made yesterday by the tourism minister.

“Saudi Arabia does not have an official bid to host the FIFA World Cup,” the spokesperson said.

The minister told Bloomberg in an interview Saudi Arabia was considering a bid for the 2030 World Cup. Saudi Arabia has already secured the Asian Winter Games in 2029, an annual Formula 1 race, and several high profile boxing matches as it looks to boost tourism into the country.

“Saudi Arabia is always considering to host a number of large sporting events, as part of promoting sport and tourism in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030,” the Tourism Ministry spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, attended the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar last week alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, days after canceling a trip to major oil customer Japan. London’s Times newspaper said in September the kingdom would potentially make a joint bid with Egypt and Greece according to unnamed source.

