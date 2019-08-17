(Bloomberg) -- Drones attacked oil and gas facilities at the Shaybah field in southeast Saudi Arabia but failed to disrupt production, the kingdom’s oil minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco as the company is known, extinguished a small fire at a natural gas liquids plant at Shaybah on Saturday morning, it said in a statement. There were no casualties and oil operations were not interrupted by the incident.

“Saudi Aramco’s response team controlled a limited fire this morning at the Shaybah NGL facility. There were no injuries and no interruptions to Saudi Aramco’s oil operations. We will provide further details as they become available,” the company said in the statement.

The kingdom later on Saturday said in a Tweet that drones were responsible for the attack.

State-owned Aramco calls the Shaybah oilfield “the most remote treasure on Earth.” The field was discovered in the middle of the Rub’ al-Khali desert in 1968, but there were enormous difficulties bringing it on stream. Ecological challenges, including sand dunes standing more than 300 meters (984 feet) high and summer temperatures of almost 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) delayed crude production until 1998.

The field went through several expansion phases and today is able to pump 1 million barrels a day, just under 10% of Aramco’s total production capacity of about 12 million barrels a day.

Shaybah pumps some of the highest quality oil the kingdom is able to produce, akin to the crude pumped from the shale fields in the Permian. The field holds about 14.3 billion barrels of extremely valuable Arabian Extra Light Oil reserves -- equal to about 5% of the kingdom’s total reserves.

The field is in one of the most remote corners of Saudi Arabia -- so remote it’s called the “Empty Quarter” -- and linked to the main export terminals by a 645-kilometer (401 miles) pipeline.

--With assistance from Sarah Algethami.

To contact the reporters on this story: Javier Blas in London at jblas3@bloomberg.net;Verity Ratcliffe in Dubai at vratcliffe1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Helen Robertson, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.