(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and A&K Travel Group have invested $50 million in Habitas, the luxury hotel company.

Habitas, which currently operates seven sustainability-focused lodgings in locations from Mexico to Morocco to Namibia, will use the funds to support its global expansion, according to a statement. The firm is opening four more properties by the end of 2022 with another 10 planned to open by the end of next year.

Its beachside property in Tulum, Mexico features rooms with sustainable features such as natural palapa roofs and canvas walls.

No valuation was disclosed, although the firm said the current fundraising was in return for a minority stake. Habitas has now raised more than $85 million.

Earlier investors in the company include Travis Kalanick, Barry Sternlicht and Mike Novogratz.

(Adds Namibia to second paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to fix the number of properties in second paragraph, clarify Kalanick’s role as an early investor)

