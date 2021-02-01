23m ago
Saudi PIF-Owned Firm Leads $20 Million Funding for Food Startup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi Arabian food and beverage technology firm raised 75 million riyals ($20 million) in funding led by a company controlled by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund as interest in startups picks up in the Middle East.
Riyadh-based Foodics will use the proceeds to grow its market share as well as expand its fintech offering, according to a statement. The company offers a tech platform that helps retail and restaurant owners run their business.
The Series B funding round was led by Sanabil Investments, wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund. Others involved were STV, the venture capital fund that previously invested in Careem, as well as Endeavor Catalyst and Elm & Derayah.
The Public Investment Fund, which has invested in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., is the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation plan.
