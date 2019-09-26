Saudi Prince Says Khashoggi Murder Happened on His ‘Watch’: PBS

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the murder of government critic and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi “happened under my watch,” but without his knowledge, Frontline PBS reported.

“I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch,” the prince was cited as saying in a documentary by PBS’s Frontline.

Frontline said the crown prince made the comments in December 2018, two months after the murder in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. The prince blamed unnamed officials for acting without his knowledge.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Riad Hamade

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.