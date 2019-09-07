(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s king on Saturday ousted Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and installed Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, a half-brother to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the news agency SPA reported, citing a royal order.

Al-Falih’s future had become uncertain in recent days after being stripped within a week of his responsibility for overseeing industrial development, and for chairing Saudi Aramco as the government prepares to sell shares in the state-owned oil company.

Although the new minister and Saudi’s powerful crown prince are half-siblings, they’re not believed to be close, and are more 20 years apart in age. Abdulaziz Bin Salman has served in the energy ministry for over a decade.

