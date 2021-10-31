Saudi Riyad Bank Sells U.S. Office Complex for $200 Million
The investment arm of Riyad Bank sold an office complex in the U.S. for more than $200 million, its first sale of overseas real estate since starting the business in 2018.
The transaction by Saudi-based Riyad Capital was for Sequoia Plaza, a three-building office complex covering 370,000 square foot in Virginia, the company said in a statement. The buyer was U.S.-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC.
According to the statement, Riyad Capital has acquired almost 9 billion riyals ($2.4 billion) of properties in the U.S. and Europe since 2018.
