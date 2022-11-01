(Bloomberg) -- Two Saudi royals at odds over their Beverly Hills mansions are now battling over who will replace stained carpets and wilted landscaping at the once-luxe compound so it can be sold.

A lawyer for Princess Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel says her ex-husband -- Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud -- is holding up repairs for two manor houses on the 2.3-acre property in the gated Beverly Park community, court records show. She wants a judge to order the prince to sign off on a contractor to do the work.

“It is clear the source of the delay is Prince Faisal, who is refusing to approve or fund the repairs deemed necessary,” according to an unsealed Oct. 24 filing in Delaware Chancery Court. A Delaware holding company legally owns the compound.

Jason Jowers, a Delaware lawyer for the prince, said Wednesday his client rejects his ex-wife’s allegations “and will oppose the motion” to force him to honor a settlement the pair worked out earlier about upkeep of the home.

The royals bought the property for $16.8 million in 2011 as a vacation home, boasting two separate mansions, more than 18 bedrooms and 28 bathrooms. Neighbors include actor Mark Wahlberg, Platinum Equity fund Chief Executive Officer Tom Gores and ex-San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds.

But the couple divorced in 2016, and the mansions have since fallen into disrepair and aren’t salable, according to court filings. “The landscaping is mostly dead, the pool is empty and the water lines emptied,” the princess’ attorney said in the filings. “Much of the carpeting throughout the property was stained, damaged, or generally unusable.”

Settlement Hits Snag

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Paul Fioravanti approved the settlement between the two warring royals in February, but allowed the lawyers to file court documents with the cost estimates for the repairs blacked out.

While the princess is pushing to get the repairs done so the compound can go on the market, the prince is raising questions about the contractor tapped by real-estate agents and officials of the Delaware holding company to do the job, the filings say. The prince is worried the contractor will “exceed substantially” the agreed-upon repair budget.

The princess’s attorneys claims the prince is dragging his feet in an attempt to increase the financial burden on his ex-wife.

“As the court is aware and is not uncommon after a difficult divorce, the parties have an acrimonious relationship,” the lawyers said in the filings. “The prince has breached the terms of the settlement agreement and is engaged in a pattern of delays -- the purpose being to frustrate the sale process and deplete the princess’s financial resources,” her attorneys contend.

The case is His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud v. Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel, 2018-0364, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

(Updates with comment from prince’s lawyer in fourth paragraph)

