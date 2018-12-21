(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Airlines’s low-cost carrier Flyadeal has picked Boeing Co. to supply up to 50 narrow body jets worth as much as $5.9 billion at listed prices as part of efforts to support growth of the state-owned carrier.

The Middle Eastern airline committed to ordering 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 20 more, according to a statement Friday. The model’s fuel efficiency is among reasons cited for the choice.

"The addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal’s target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia," Saudi Arabian Airlines Director General Saleh Al-Jasser said in the statement.

Based in Jeddah, Flyadeal started operations in September, 2017 and has flown over 2.5 million passengers so far, starting with an initial fleet of eight Airbus A320 aircraft serving eight destinations.

