(Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have never been this confident about the Saudi riyal’s peg against the dollar since a rally in oil prices about a decade ago.

Bets on where the rate will be in a year’s time are the closest to the 3.75-per dollar peg since before Covid-19, having hit the lowest since June 2013 this week. That follows Saudi Arabia’s cash injections into banks, easing a funding crunch and allowing traders to shift their focus to the kingdom’s oil windfall.

It’s a turnaround from 2020, when the pandemic and slump in crude sparked fears that the riyal’s peg might collapse. With oil back up around $100 a barrel, the world’s biggest crude exporter is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade and is seeing its current-account balance improve to almost 15% of output.

“With a strong current-account surplus expected this year on the back of high oil prices, it helps to reinforce the viability of the peg to the dollar,” said Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD Bank PJSC.

To maintain their currency pegs to the dollar, most central banks across the Arab Gulf followed the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday in raising interest rates for the fourth time this year. Saudi Arabia moved in lockstep with the US central bank and raised its benchmark by 75 basis points.

The riyal’s 12-month forward outright rate was little changed at 3.7495 per dollar on Thursday in Dubai, slightly stronger than the level of the peg. Prices of forward contracts on the currencies of the other five members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have also fallen this year, suggesting growing confidence in the region’s pegs.

“The forwards partly reflect the sharp improvement in the outlook and strengthening fundamentals for the GCC countries on the back of higher hydrocarbon revenues,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC. Still, “we do not expect to see any changes in the GCC pegs to the dollar, including an appreciation given the strength of the US currency.”

