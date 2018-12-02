(Bloomberg) -- The Tadawul All Share Index rose as much as 2 percent, leading gains in Middle East equity gauges, following upbeat third-quarter earnings and deal announcements.

“All recent deals and corporate announcements are positive, so is expected foreign portfolio flows into the country, which could happen starting early next year,” says Muhammad Faisal Potrik, head of research at Riyad Capital. "News and sentiment is positive until year-end or early next year."

Saudi Company For Hardware, Yanbu National Petrochemical Company and Mouwasat Medical Services Company were among top gainers, rising at least 3.5 percent.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi stock gauge closed up 1.8 percent in Riyadh, with 166 gainers and 12 laggards.

Saudi Company For Hardware rose 7%, Yanbu National Petrochemical Company gained 5.2% , and Mouwasat Medical Services Company climbed 3.5%

Stock gauges in Oman and Kuwait were little changed, while in Qatar it declined 0.5%

Egypt’s EGX30 closed down 1.3%, with 22 laggards and 4 gainers

