(Bloomberg) -- Almarai Co.’s top investor is exploring options for its $5.4 billion holding in the Middle East’s largest dairy firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in what could be one of the region’s biggest merger and acquisition deals.

Stakeholders at Saudi Arabian food-processing firm Savola Group are working with US investment bank Moelis & Co. to find potential suitors for part or all of its 35% stake in Riyadh-based Almarai, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares in Savola jumped almost 10%, the most since March 2020. Almarai stock fell more than 2% to the lowest level since June at 2.28p.m. in Riyadh.

Talks are at an early stage and Savola may decide not to sell, the people said. Representatives for Savola and Almarai didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Moelis declined to comment.

Savola’s stake in Almarai is worth about $5.4 billion based on Monday’s trading. At roughly $5 billion, Savola’s own market capitalization is slightly lower than that. The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has a 16% holding in Almarai via a subsidiary.

In 2017, Savola sold a 2% stake in Almarai as part of “its capital re-allocation” and last year it offloaded a stake in Knowledge Economic City and in its Moroccan unit.

In the group’s 2022 annual report, Chief Executive Officer Waleed Khalid Fatani said by exiting non-core sectors, Savola was “able to build, expand and refocus our fundamental operations, while creating growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.”

Savola mainly invests in food and retail, and also has investments in venture capital and private equity. In 2021, it signed a deal to buy the United Arab Emirates’ Bayara Holding for $260 million. A year later, it purchased bakery assets in Egypt, a key market for the firm.

Almarai was set up in the 1970s as a dairy company. Since then, it has branched out into other areas such as bakery products and poultry.

--With assistance from Matthew Martin.

