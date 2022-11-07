(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will target net-zero emissions by 2050, the Crown Prince said in Sharm el-Sheikh, as the world top oil producer says it aims to diversify its economy away from oil.

“I today announce the Public Investment Fund aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050,” the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said at the climate change talks in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheik. Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, he added.

The kingdom has also pledged to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions within its borders by 2060, and expects carbon-capture technology to play a critical role in meeting that goal.

