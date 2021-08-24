(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s exports rose 99.4% during the second quarter of the year on an annual basis, driven mainly by the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures and a recovery in oil prices.

Total revenue was 238.6 billion riyals ($63.6 billion), up from around 120 billion riyals a year earlier, according to a statement by the General Authority for Statistics on Tuesday. Oil exports rose 126% during the quarter.

Non-oil exports increased by 52% year-on-year to about 66 billion riyals from nearly 43 billion riyals. Plastic and rubber products amounted to more than 34%, the biggest portion in non-oil exports.

The share of oil exports in the total number increased to 72.5% from 64% a year ago.

China was the biggest export destination in the second quarter, followed by India, Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Revenue during June increased about 92% year-on-year to 85 billion riyals.

To view the source of this information click here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.