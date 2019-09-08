(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s equity index erased earlier losses on Sunday, with an increase in materials offsetting utility companies, as investors assess changes in the top position within the country’s energy ministry.

Over the weekend, the Saudi king named his son as energy minister replacing Khalid al-Falih, who had been the face of OPEC diplomacy over the past three years. The new minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is half-brother to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and has served in the energy ministry for decades, most recently as state minister for energy affairs. He is seen as a capable and experienced technocrat.

While the reshuffle is seen as having little direct impact on the Saudi market, investors have been shying away from some expensive stocks in Riyadh, said Marwan Haddad, senior portfolio manager at Emirates NBD Asset Management, in an interview to Bloomberg Television.

Petrochmical’s giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is trading near the highest valuation in over a decade while projected earnings per share fall to the lowest since May 2016.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rises 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. local time, after falling as much as 0.2% earlier The Tadawul Materials Industry Group Index contributes the most to increase, with 27 members up, 10 down and 6 unchanged A gauge tracking utilities loses 1.4%

Haddad, from Emirates NBD Asset Management, highlights buying opportunities in the United Arab Emirates and in Egypt Sectors he’s bullish on include healthcare, transportation and logistics

Gauges in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Egypt fall between 0.1% and 0.8%

In Dubai, Emirates NBD falls as much as 3.3%, poised to the first decline in five sessions READ: Emirates NBD Close to Hiring Banks for $2 Billion Rights Issue

In Israel, the TA-35 advances 0.8%, boosted by pharmaceutical companies Perrigo +4.9%; Teva Pharmaceutical +2.3% READ, on Sept. 6: KKR’s Arbor, Teva Drop Patent Suit on Copies of Head-Lice Lotion



