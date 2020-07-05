(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia led gains in the Gulf as the earnings season started in the kingdom with a positive tone. In Israel, the main index interrupted a four-day winning streak, pressured by banks.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index advanced as much as 0.7%. Food producer Almarai Co. JSC, the first Saudi company to deliver second-quarter numbers, gained as much as 2% after posting a 11% increase in profit.

As more company results for the period are published, “we expect the recovery to be gradual and believe that the theme that would play out is, the large companies getting larger at the behest of the smaller ones,” Al Rajhi Capital analysts wrote a note.

Benchmarks in in Dubai and Abu Dhabi rose after non-oil private sector activity in the UAE improved in June for the first time in six months and reached the strongest since October 2019, according to IHS Markit data released on Sunday. Gauges in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain also advanced, while the index in Oman was little changed.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index is still down 12% for the year Almarai registered a record SAR4.08b in revenue for the quarter Zain Saudi and Mobily climbed 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, after the companies said they are in talks to create a joint business that would buy their telecommunications towers

Dubai’s DFM General Index climbs 0.2% and Abu Dhabi’s ADX General increases 0.1% Damac Properties +6.7%; Emaar Properties +0.8%; First Abu Dhabi Bank +0.4%

In Kuwait, the Premier Market trades 0.4% higher READ, on July 2: Kuwait to Inject 240 Million Dinars to Support Private Sector

Israel’s TA-35 falls 2.4%, heading for the first drop in five sessions. The Index rose 3.1% last week Bank Hapoalim -3.4%; Bank Leumi -3.5%, Israel Discount Bank -3.5%; Bank Mizrahi Tefahot -3.7%



©2020 Bloomberg L.P.