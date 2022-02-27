(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s state miner plans to boost its capital by $3.3 billion amid a surge in commodity prices that helped the firm return to profit after two years of losses.

Maaden, as Saudi Arabian Mining Co. is known, plans to offer 1 bonus share for each held, according to a statement. That will double its capital to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.6 billion) and will “boost the future growth plans,” the company said.

Commodity prices have climbed in the past year on booming demand, fueled by trillions of dollars in government stimulus as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest Gulf Arab economy, is powered by its extractive industries with most government income coming from crude oil sales. Maaden, majority owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, on Sunday reported a full-year profit after two years of losses, helped by higher product prices and lower costs.

Numbers and market insights:

2021 profit 5.23 billion riyals vs loss of 209 million riyals Estimate 5.08 billion riyals (Bloomberg Consensus)

Revenue 26.77 billion riyals vs 18.58 billion riyals Estimate 25.97 billion riyals

Maaden decides not to pay cash dividend for 2021

The stock advanced 94% in the past 52 weeks. The Saudi Tadawul gained 34%

The shares are up 4.2% in the past 5 days and rose 7.7% in the past 30 days

Maaden trades at 25 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year

