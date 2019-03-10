(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Saudi Arabia climbed the most among Middle Eastern equity markets on Sunday, boosted by banking shares, after the government said it has no plans to increase an Islamic levy on local lenders.

National Commercial Bank, the biggest Saudi bank by assets, rose 1.7 percent and trimmed a loss of 2.1 percent on Thursday. The stock contributed the most to the 0.3 percent increase of the Tadawul All Share Index on a weighed basis. Al Rajhi Bank followed as it added 0.7 percent.

The gauge tracking lenders posted the biggest drop since Jan. 20 in Riyadh on Thursday after a report that the kingdom is considering plans to raise an Islamic tax paid by local banks to as much as 20 percent, or double the current rate, according to people with knowledge of the matter. On Friday, the nation’s tax authority said it has no plans to increase the levy known as Zakat.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul Banks Index advanced 0.7%, with all but one of its 12 members climbing READ: Five Trends Are Reshaping Saudi Arabia’s Big Banks This Year

In Dubai, the DFM General Index fell less than 0.1 percent Emaar Properties adds 1.1%, extending the increase this year to 16%

Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index is little changed The gauge fell below its 100-day moving average last week, a move that hasn’t happened since Nov.

Doha’s QE Index climbs 0.1%, trimming loss this year to 5% MORE: Danger Sign for Qatar Stocks as Neighbors Lure Foreign Investors

In Egypt, the EGX30 Index rises 0.4% Earlier: Egypt Feb. Urban Consumer Prices Rise 14.4% From a Year Ago



--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abeer Abu Omar in Dubai at aabuomar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.