(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Saudi Arabia fell as investors pocketed gains spurred by the country’s imminent inclusion in MSCI Inc.’s main emerging-market index, further trimming a rally that started almost two years ago.

The Tadawul All Share Index erased early gains, losing 0.6% as of 11:33 a.m. in Riyadh and taking the gauge’s retreat this month to 10%. Banks contributed most to the drop, with the index tracking them declining 0.8%. MSCI begins adding the kingdom to its developing country benchmark later Tuesday.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Al Rajhi Bank, National Commercial Bank, Saudi Telecom Co. and Samba Financial Group are expected to draw the most inflows from the first stage of the MSCI inclusion. Together, they should attract about $3.5 billion from money managers passively tracking the index, according to estimates by Mohamad Al Hajj, equities strategist at EFG-Hermes in Dubai.

Saudi shares have outperformed peers in developing economies since MSCI announced in June 2017 that it was evaluating an eventual inclusion of the country in its emerging-market category, which has about $1.8 trillion in assets benchmarked to the gauge. The decision was confirmed last year. The addition will take place in two stages, with the first phase following today’s close, the second in August.

Recent political tensions may have “spooked” some investors in the Saudi market, Ahmed Badr, head of equities for the Middle East, North Africa at Credit Suisse in Dubai, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We all said the market is going to rally into MSCI inclusion,” he said. However, “we were actually wrong,” as “$2.5 billion worth of off-market crosses over the past few sessions” may have driven away some active and passive investors.

