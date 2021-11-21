Saudi Stocks Extend Slide as Oil Weighs on Sentiment: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks listed in Saudi Arabia extended last week’s declines as oil’s losing streak weighed on market sentiment. Equities across the region were mostly steady, with shares in Dubai outperforming Gulf peers amid bourse reforms.

The Tadawul All Share Index falls as much as 2%, falling past its 50-day moving average Al Rajhi Bank -1.7%; SNB -1.6%; Aramco -1.4%; Sabic -1.9%

“Lower oil prices, driven by concerns over another bout of Covid-related demand weakness, have drawn the breath from the Tadawul rally,” said Hasnain Malik, the Dubai-based head of research at Tellimer Research “No Saudi internal fundamentals have changed, but high valuations versus history means there is going to be high sensitivity to any negative change in the external environment”



Market snapshot as of 12 p.m. in Dubai:

Dubai Financial Market General Index rises 0.4%

Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index down 0.1%

Kuwait’s Premier Market index slips 0.6%

Qatar’s QE Index falls 0.1%

Egypt’s EGX 30 rises 0.3%

Top EM Stories:

Saudi Arabia is keeping the home fires burning for regional IPOs, readying what could be the biggest sale of shares by a stock-exchange operator since Euronext NV

Reliance Industries scrapped a plan to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals unit to Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels said they used drones to attack Aramco’s refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah, as well as targets at the Abha airport

