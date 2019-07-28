(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s equities index started the week lower after the country’s biggest publicly-traded company reported profit for the second quarter that was the lowest in a decade.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s net income dropped to 2.12 billion riyals ($565 million) in the three months ended in June, shrinking 68% from last year, as lower petrochemical prices impacted performance. The biggest petrochemicals maker in the Middle East lost as much as 3.8% in Riyadh. Sabic is the third-largest individual constituent of the main Saudi gauge.

“The new capacities in key products lines that pressured Sabic’s product prices and margins in the first half of 2019 are expected to continue to impact the company’s earnings in the second half of 2019,” the company said.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index declines as much as 0.7% before trading little changed at 10:51am local time. It lost 2.4% last week More earnings in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Electricity second-quarter profit drops 57% on lower sales Saudia Dairy first-quarter profit rises 16% on higher sales Mouwasat’s second-quarter profit 2.1% below estimates Tasnee’s profit for the 2Q beat the highest analyst estimate Al Hammadi second-quarter Profit 20.0 Mln Riyals

Equity gauge in Abu Dhabi loses 0.6% while the index in Dubai rises 0.2% Dana Gas falls 0.9% after it said it plugged and abandoned a deepwater well in Egypt after it didn’t find commercial hydrocarbons CHART: Abu Dhabi’s Growth Masks Weakness as Non-Oil GDP Shrinks

Kuwait’s Premier Market index climbs 0.5%, extending increase in 2019 to 28% KFH and AUB advance 1.1% each, contributing the most to the increase Kuwait’s market has about 20% upside driven mostly by as much as $3b in flows tied to index-related changes by May 2020, EFG-Hermes equities strategist Mohamad Al Hajj wrote in a note on July 24

Stock indexes in Bahrain and Israel advance as much as 0.5%, while those in Oman and Qatar fall as much as 0.3%

MORE: Oman tapped the bond market late last week in the first dollar-denominated offering of 2019, aiming to plug its budget deficit after global borrowing costs plunged

