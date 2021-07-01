(Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks wrapped up the best first half in 16 years, after rallying 26% in 2021 so far. Higher oil prices and government projects, including a program which aims to release 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) of private sector investment, have supported shares listed in the kingdom. The benchmark Tadawul All Share index is near a key level of 11,000 points and Junaid Farooq, a fund manager at Fim Partners in Dubai, suggests the positive sentiment has some momentum.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.