(Bloomberg) --

The main equity index in Saudi Arabia led gains in the Gulf after crude advanced for a third consecutive week as the kingdom and other main producers cut output while demand shows signs of recovery.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.3% as of 11:30 a.m. in Riyadh, with petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries and oil giant Saudi Aramco boosting the index the most. Gauges in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman also climbed, while those in Qatar and Abu Dhabi dropped.

Brent crude rose 4.9% last week, the third consecutive weekly rise, to finish at the highest price in more than a month. The commodity is an important source of revenue for countries in the Gulf, and is finding some support as economies globally begin to reopen, while major producers cut output.

“Oil prices continue their upward move as Saudi and U.S. companies cut further production in support of OPEC+ deal,” said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities in Dubai. In the United Arab Emirates, markets should “witness some recovery following Thursday’s losses supported by real estate names and banks,” she said.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

In Riyadh, National Commercial Bank climbs as much as 3.5% after posting an increase in profit of 2% for the first quarter READ: National Commercial Bank 1Q Profit Climbs 2%; Cites Lower Tax

In Dubai, Emaar Propertiesrises as much as 2.1% and contributes the most to the index increase More on Dubai’s market here

Israel’s TA-35 climbs as much as 3.5%, recovering from a drop of 5.7% last week Nice Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Bank Hapoalim lead gains

Kuwait’s main gauge rises 1.3%, heads for the first increase in seven sessions National Bank of Kuwait and Boubyan Bank add most to the increase



MORE EARNINGS:

Riyad Bank First Quarter Profit 1.48 Bln Riyals, -0.6% Y/y

Leejam Sports First Quarter Profit 6.25 Mln Riyals, -84% Y/y

Alinma Bank First-Quarter Profit Drops 42% on Higher Impairments

Saudi Cement First Quarter Profit 147.6 Mln Riyals, +11% Y/y

Deyaar First Quarter Net Income 2.6 Mln Dirhams, -86% Y/y

Bupa Arabia 1Q Total Comprehensive Income 45.9m Riyals, -54% Y/y

Southern Cement First Quarter Profit 183 Mln Riyals, +53% Y/y

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.