(Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks were steady after closing the previous session in a bull market, as Iran’s dispatch of a warship to the Red Sea ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East.

The Tadawul All Share Index fluctuated between minor gains and losses, with gains in Saudi National Bank and Almarai Co. outweighing losses in Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. The index closed Monday in a technical bull market — 20% higher than the most recent low — amid optimism that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will shift to cutting interest rates in 2024.

The Saudi benchmark advanced 14% in 2023 as the prospect of US rate cuts enabled investors to look past regional geopolitical concerns. But on Tuesday, Brent crude oil futures climbed above $78 a barrel after declining by 5% over the prior three sessions, boosted by news Iran had dispatched a warship to the Red Sea after the US Navy destroyed three Houthi boats.

Technicals too hint the Saudi stock rally is overheating. The Tadawul index’s 14-day relative strength index is now trading well above the 70 level considered as overbought. That said, many investors say they remain bullish on the market, given Saudi authorities’ plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

“We are overweight on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because we see there is a structural story in both countries that is going to benefit their stocks,” Faisal Hasan, chief investment officer at Al Mal Capital, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Hasan also expects interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024, potentially allowing him to increase his allocation to bank stocks, which comprise over 40% of the Tadawul benchmark. The Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar and the central bank, SAMA, largely mirrors Federal Reserve moves.

