(Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks are lagging emerging-market peers for the first time since the pandemic as tensions in the Middle East mount and the kingdom dials down plans for a sprawling desert construction project.

The Tadawul All Share Index is nearly 6% behind the MSCI Emerging Markets gauge so far this year, the first time it’s trailed in the period since 2020 when tumbling demand battered oil prices. Once again, Saudi shares are tracking a drop in crude, while authorities have reportedly scaled back the futuristic Neom development — a major driver for several sectors in the market in the past few years.

Pressure is also coming from outside the country as the war in Gaza fans fears of a broader conflict. Concern the Federal Reserve won’t cut rates as fast as hoped is weighing too — Saudi Arabia’s central bank, like others in the Gulf, largely follows US interest-rate decisions to protect its dollar peg.

“Lower oil prices as well as escalating regional geopolitical issues that affected almost all sectors on the exchange” have caused the disconnect, said Junaid Ansari,​ director of investment strategy and research at Kamco Investment Co. “Conflicting messages” about Saudi projects also hurt sentiment, resulting in foreigners being net sellers last month, he said.

Other markets in the Gulf are lagging as well, with geopolitics weighing on stocks in the United Arab Emirates. The Dubai Financial Market General Index has nearly erased all its yearly gains, while Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General Index has dropped 5.7% so far in 2024. Qatar’s QE Index is among the worst performers globally this year as the nation’s banks struggle.

On Saudi’s Tadawul Index, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, and Saudi National Bank are the biggest drags this year. The losses have been offset so far by gains in ACWA Power Co., the biggest contributer to the benchmark’s 1.4% advance.

To be sure, appetite for Saudi stocks could still pick up in the second half.

“We believe that the selloff in the regional markets will reverse as we see clarity on the global interest rate front as well signs of recovery in global economy, including that in China, that would support oil demand and prices,” Ansari said.

Another reason for the weak performance is that investors are holding on to their cash before an anticipated stream of initial public offerings.

“IPOs are taking liquidity out of markets,” said Faisal Hasan, chief investment officer at Al Mal Capital. “Markets will remain range bound till the end of the quarter and we start getting new earnings data,” he said.

