(Bloomberg) -- Information and communications technology firm Perfect Presentation is expected to seek a $1 billion valuation from a listing in Saudi Arabia next month, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, known as 2P, plans to list about 30% of its shares on the Tadawul, with trading set to start in November. Saudi Fransi Capital is the financial adviser and lead manager for the IPO, for which 2P will start taking orders next week.

Revenue at the firm grew 50% to 639 million riyal ($170 million) in the nine months through September and profit more than doubled to 85 million riyals, 2P said in a prospectus seen by Bloomberg. The outlook remains robust, based on demand from government and corporate clients, according to the document.

A representative for 2P declined to comment.

The IPO frenzy that’s been sweeping through the Middle East all year is still running hot, with deals attracting solid investor demand and more companies joining the queue to go public despite a gloomy global economic backdrop.

Read More: Middle East IPO Momentum Undeterred by Global Lull

High oil prices for much of the year have buoyed regional stock markets, putting the Middle East in stark contrast to other global markets such as Europe, where a string of stalled IPOs have dashed hopes of a late year revival in listings.

In Saudi Arabia, oilfield-services firm Arabian Drilling Co. drew $43 billion in orders for its $710 million IPO this week, while utility Marafiq secured enough investor demand to fully cover its $897 million listing within hours.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.