(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co. said its non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire Vodafone Group Plc’s Egyptian business expired without a deal.

The MoU’s extension period ended without reaching an agreement to conclude the transaction “due to misalignment with relevant parties,” according to a statement. Saudi Telecom and Vodafone will continue talks, it said.

Saudi Telecom in July extended the MoU for 60 days due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company in January had offered to pay $2.39 billion for a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.