(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they’ll extend $3 billion in aid to Sudan after the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Bashir, the latest in a series of pledges for politically volatile countries in the Arab world and beyond, even as the Gulf nations struggle with lower oil prices.

As part of the package, $500 million will be deposited in Sudan’s central bank to support its “financial position and alleviate pressure” on the currency, the two countries said in a joint statement. The remainder will go toward food, medicine and fuel in the African nation.

The Saudi and U.A.E. move gives vital support to economically troubled Sudan, whose new military rulers overthrew al-Bashir on April 11 after months of mass protests and are under pressure to cede power to a civilian government. Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. have pledged billions of dollars in aid over the past two years to countries including Bahrain, Yemen, Jordan and Pakistan.

Ties between the two oil-rich monarchies have grown closer since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s ascendance to power in the kingdom.

The news comes as Sudan’s opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change says the ruling military is sticking to its plan to govern for as long as two years. A late Saturday meeting between the group and council saw no progress on an earlier handover, representative Omer Eldigair said. Authorities have answered some other demands, including arresting leading members of al-Bashir’s 30-year reign.

Mass Protests

Mass protests continued this weekend in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities as activists accused Sudan’s rulers of retaining much of al-Bashir’s regime -- a complex alliance of his political party, security services and militias -- and said widespread change is essential. The U.S., African Union and European Union are also urging the council to cede power.

Al-Bashir, who himself took charge in a 1989 coup, became the second leader in Africa to be forced from office this month in the face of nationwide demonstrations, after Algeria’s military-backed president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The events have stirred echoes of the Arab Spring uprisings that rocked the region from 2011.

Al-Bashir, 75, is in a Khartoum prison, with local media reporting Saturday that he’s being investigated for alleged money laundering.

The protests began in central Sudan in mid-December over soaring living costs, as three currency devaluations in 2018 sent inflation rocketing to about 70 percent. The unrest quickly morphed into calls for al-Bashir, who was one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers, to resign.

A Saudi official in January said the world’s largest oil exporter had provided 8 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) to Sudan in the past four years and would continue its support. Sunday’s announcement was the first mention of specific financing.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Alamin in Khartoum at malamin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.