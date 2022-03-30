(Bloomberg) -- Unemployment among Saudi citizens dropped to the lowest in over a decade, meeting a target set by the crown prince.

The jobless rate fell to 11% among Saudi nationals in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data released Wednesday by the General Authority for Statistics. Unemployment for Saudi women rose to 22.5% and fell to 5.2% among men.

Job creation is the biggest challenge facing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, as he reshapes an economy dependent on exporting oil and importing foreign labor. The pandemic exacerbated the scale of the problem, pushing unemployment of citizens above 15%.

The government intensified efforts to create jobs for citizens as the economy rebounded from the pandemic and the crash in oil prices. The prince said in an interview last year that unemployment would fall to 11%, perhaps even reaching 10%, by the end of 2021.

