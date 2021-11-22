(Bloomberg) --

A Saudi-led military coalition said Iran-backed fighters were using booby-trapped boats in the southern Red Sea and that it was working to neutralize the threat to global shipping.

The coalition, which is battling Houthi fighters in Yemen’s war, said it was monitoring the “hostile movements” which it described as an imminent danger to shipping, Saudi state media reported early on Monday. The coalition had taken “operational measures” against the threat, it added. There were no further details.

Saudi Arabia and the United States frequently accuse Iran and its proxies of shipping attacks in narrow Middle East waterways. The latest incident came days after the Houthis said they used drones to attack Saudi Aramco refineries and airports in Saudi Arabia.

Attacks had eased in recent months, coinciding with indirect talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aimed at easing regional tensions including in Yemen. Separate talks between Iran and world powers over its nuclear program are set to restart next week in Vienna.

Houthi attacks on the kingdom rarely result in casualties, but a multi-pronged attack in 2019 hit major Saudi oil installations and temporarily disrupted output in the world’s biggest crude exporter.

