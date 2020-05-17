Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said it isn’t planning a margin loan backed by its investment in SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.

“PIF is not planning, or even considering, a margin loan backed by its investment in SoftBank Vision Fund,” the Public Investment Fund said in a statement. “PIF has ample liquidity and has not been engaged with anyone to raise margin loans against its Vision Fund stake.”

The fund also said:

• “As part of our strategy as outlined in our Vision Realization Program, PIF has four major sources of funding — capital injections from the government, transfer of government assets, loans and debt instruments to take advantage of the capital markets, and retained earnings from investments.”

• “As such, PIF may utilize various sources opportunistically to optimize its capital as per its strategy.”

• “We also continue to deploy capital through strategic investment opportunities to generate significant long-term returns that benefit the people of Saudi Arabia and drive the country’s economic growth.”