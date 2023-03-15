Saudi Wealth Fund Doesn’t Have to Testify in PGA-LIV Feud — For Now

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund won a reprieve, for now, over being forced to provide evidence in an acrimonious antitrust battle between PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf, the rival upstart backed by the oil-rich kingdom.

A California federal judge on Wednesday put on hold a magistrate judge’s February ruling that granted PGA’s request to push the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to testify under oath and produce documents in the legal fight.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman plans to review PIF’s challenge to the subpoenas and said she would resolve issues “as soon as practicable,” without specifying a time frame.

There are “serious legal questions” at the heart of PIF’s challenge and a stay won’t prejudice the PGA, Freeman said. Moreover, the fund will “suffer irreparable harm” if the subpoena ruling isn’t stalled, she said.

LIV and the PGA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PGA sought the subpoena in an effort to gather additional material to bolster its claims that LIV unlawfully pushed players to break contracts with the US-based tour by offering them exorbitant sums of money.

Attorneys for the Saudi fund had argued that sovereign immunity shields PIF and Al-Rumayyan from providing evidence in US courts. But US Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen ruled in favor of the PGA, which said commercial activities are excluded from sovereign immunity protection under US law.

The case is Jones v. PGA Tour Inc., 22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Read more: Saudi Fund Boss Ordered to Testify in PGA-LIV Golf Suit (2)

Saudi Fund Has ‘Inconsistent’ Stance on Kingdom Ties, PGA Says

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.