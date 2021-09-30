(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has hired a group of banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to help sell part of its 70% stake in the Middle East’s biggest telecoms company.

The Public Investment Fund has also hired HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital, the investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank, to “evaluate the potential transaction options” for part of its holding in Saudi Telecom Co., the fund said in a statement Thursday.

The PIF, as the wealth fund is known, would retain more than 50% in the company. That would give it the potential to raise up to $12.9 billion based on STC’s current market price, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is one of the main vehicles for Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s plans to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil. It’s previously said it would invest about $40 billion in the domestic economy annually until 2025.

