(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has paid back a $10 billion bridge loan two months ahead of schedule, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Public Investment Fund has fully repaid the loan, which was due in October, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It had signed the loan last year to raise funds while it waited for the proceeds of the sale of its stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., which closed in June.

A spokesman for the PIF confirmed that the loan has been repaid ahead of schedule, without providing further details. Saudi Arabia’s Maaal news site reported the payment earlier, citing unidentified people.

