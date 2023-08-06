(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund reported a $15.6 billion comprehensive loss for 2022 after the value of its investments in SoftBank Vision Fund plunged and other tech ventures were hit by a market downturn.

The Public Investment Fund, or PIF, made income of $25.4 billion the year before, according to an annual financial report published Sunday.

The PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, significantly increased the proportion of its assets dedicated to Saudi stocks last year, from 24% to 32%. It also reduced from 20% to 10% the portion put toward International Strategic Assets, a portfolio which includes English football club Newcastle United FC and a Blackstone Group LP fund investing in US infrastructure.

The PIF is a key part of the government’s push to diversify from oil. The crown prince is using it to invest tens of billions of dollars in everything from tourism to electric-vehicle and sports projects in the kingdom.

Asset Growth

The PIF didn’t disclose a figure for shareholder returns for 2022, when the S&P 500 Index dropped almost 20%. In 2021, it made a 25% return, roughly in line with that of investors in the S&P for the same period.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s first Vision Fund, backed by Saudi and Abu Dhabi, saw a record annual loss of $32 billion in 2022.

Even with the loss, the PIF’s assets under management grew to $595.5 billion from $527.8 billion in 2021.

The growth was largely propelled by a share transfer of 4% of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco, in February 2022, which contributed a stake with an estimated worth of $80 billion.

The fund would have benefited from global equities, including those in the US and Saudi Arabia itself, rising significantly since the end of 2022. Current estimates place the PIF’s assets at about $777 billion according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

