(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and its governor had temporarily avoided depositions by lawyers for PGA Tour Inc. in an acrimonious antitrust battle between the golf organization and its rival LIV Golf, because the PGA failed to pay required witness fees.

A US Magistrate judge’s Feburary order partly quashing PGA Tour’s subpoenas for depositions to the Saudi Public Investment Fund and it chief, Yasir Al-Rumayya was partially unsealed on Monday, revealing the reason for the decision.

The judge had ordered the fund and Al-Rumayyan to turn over documents in the dispute though, rejecting their request to quash subpoenas for those.

